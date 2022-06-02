New Denia (Alicante) health centre planned for old La Pedrera hospital

By Linda Hall • 02 June 2022 • 13:09

HEALTH CENTRE: Located at the old La Pedrera health centre on the outskirts of Denia Photo credit: Grupo Ribera

RIBERA GROUP, which provides the Marina Alta’s outsourced healthcare, announced its intention of opening a new health centre in Denia.

Dr Javier Palau, the Denia Health district’s director-general, informed Juan Puig, who represents the regional government’s Health department in Denia, of Ribera’s intentions on June 2.

The new centre will be located in the old La Pedrera hospital, part of which is now a long-stay centre for chronic patients that is still run by the Generalitat.

Ribera Salud had rehabilitated what was once the hospital’s outpatients’ department to provide primary healthcare and some specialist attention, together with Family Planning, Child-Juvenile Mental Health and Brain Damage units, Dr Palau pointed out in his letter.

The health-provider has set up a working group to draft an Operational Plan for the new centre. The first step involves identifying the available resources based on the local population to be covered, Dr Palau said.

The Ribera Salud director-general also offered to provide the regional Health department with full details of the location and dimensions of publicly-owned land that the new health centre would occupy.

The La Pedrera project was in line with Ribera Group’s commitment to improving attention for patients with an investment that was 33 per cent above the amount agreed in the original contract with the Generalitat, Dr Palau said.

