Pedreguer (Alicante) garden party for the Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia

By Linda Hall • 02 June 2022 • 17:49

MASONIC FUNDRAISER: Four children’s charities will benefit from Pedreguer garden party Photo credit: Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia

PROVINCIAL GRAND LODGE OF VALENCIA recently held its second provincial garden party.

“I am sure this will now become an annual event,” said William Turney, the Grand Lodge’s Communications officer.

“Last year was a little difficult as we were still suffering Covid restrictions, but we still managed to tempt over 50 Freemasons and their guests to come along to what was a very special event.”

This year there were no restrictions other than those of common sense, he added, and more than 100 local Freemasons and their guests attended this year’s garden party at the Los Arcos restaurant in Pedreguer.

“The idea of the garden party was that all brought their own food which they shared, usually with their friends, on the same table,” Mr Turney said. Entertainment was provided by the local group Match, who gave a very spirited ABBA tribute and were very well received.

A grand charity raffle with no fewer than thirteen different prizes raised more than €500 which will be donated to four local children’s charities chosen by the new Provincial Grand Master, Rodney Bignall.

There were also prizes for the bestdressed ABBA costume and the best-dressed table which were won by Dennis Squirrel and the San Juan Lodge table respectively.

Anybody with an interest in becoming a Freemason should contact William Turney at the prensa@glpvalencia.com email address.

