Valencia region’s Tourism chief wants talks to thrash out Imserso isssues

By Linda Hall • 02 June 2022 • 22:34

FRANCESC COLOMER: Called for dialogue with the central government regarding Imserso subsidised holidays Photo credit: GVA.es

FRANCESC COLOMER, the Generalitat’s Tourism chief, warned that Imserso state-subsidised holidays for pensioners were at risk.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating a seminar at Valencia’s Institute of Tourism Technologies (Invat.tur) in Benidorm on June 2, Colomer was asked to comment on the central government’s refusal to increase Imserso charges.

Hotels, most of them four-star, must work with a net €22 per person per day for full board – including wine and water with meals – during the 2022-2023 campaign.

Costa Blanca’s hoteliers’ association Hosbec reacted indignantly owing to soaring overheads which include a 150 per cent escalation in energy costs, food and drink prices that have risen by 20 per cent and a 4.5 per cent rise in workers’ salaries agreed with the unions last month.

Colomer clearly agreed with them.

“Imserso is at risk owing to a lack of understanding and, above all, an absence of dialogue,” he said.

The region’s Tourism chief stressed that the Imserso scheme had depended in recent years on the sector’s “altruism and losses.”

Colomer went on to say that dialogue was democracy’s most effective tool and it was vital to sit down to look for a remedy.

“The Valencian Community has done its homework by repeatedly telling the Ministry of Social Rights that is necessary to talk, discuss, check and review everything that isn’t working,” Colomer said.

