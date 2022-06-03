Coveted cultural award for the pristine Old Quarter in Benissa (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2022 • 11:04

BENISSA: A succession of town halls have protected the Old Quarter Photo credit: Benissa town hall

BENISSA received an Archival award for its upkeep of the town’s Old Quarter.

The award also took into account the town hall’s commitment to maintaining the municipality’s traditions and heritage while collaborating culturally and environmentally with the Valencian Community.

Archival, a non-profitmaking organisation founded 30 years ago, encourages and promotes the rehabilitation of Old Quarters throughout Spain while raising awareness via seminars, meetings, talks and round tables.

Just one town in each province receives annual Archival recognition, with Benissa taking Alicante’s award this year.

Receiving the award in Valencia City, Benissa’s Culture councillor Rosa Lucio Pino first thanked all her predecessors and Benissa’s town halls since the return to democracy in the 1970s for their contribution to Benissa’s heritage.

“At present we are working on the old Sala del Consell (Council Chamber) building, which we hope will open to the public in 2023,” she said.

