News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2022 • 15:24

OLDEST RESIDENT: La Nucia's Erika Staatsman celebrated her 100th birthday last month Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

Long life LA NUCIA resident Erika Staatsman, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday May 29, received a visit and a gift of flowers from the Foreign Residents’ councillor Jessica Gommans. Erika, who was born in Heidelberg (Germany) and lives at the Residencia Montebello, is now La Nucia’s longest-lived resident.

Healthy meals THE dining room at the Lope de Vega school in Benidorm was accredited as sustainable by the Spanish Association for Standardisation and Certification (AENOR). Ingredients, produced locally and sustainably, are used in balanced and varied menus, plastics are kept to a minimum and recycling is prioritised, AENOR confirmed.

On patrol TWELVE non-permanent officers have joined Benidorm’s Policia Local force, assigned to patrolling the town’s promenades and beaches during the summer months when the local population is at its highest. Their contracts will last for three years or until more officers join the force via a new selection process.

Clean water VALENCIAN COMMUNITY municipalities whose water supply is provided by Hidraqua recycle eight times more water than the national average. Hidraqua also uses energy which comes from sources that are 100 per cent renewable, preventing emissions of 23.6 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere over the last year.

Pool delay TEULADA-MORAIRA opposition councillors complained that the town’s municipal pool would not be ready for this summer. Work should have begun in February but the contractors had abandoned the project, asking for the return of the €50,000 deposit paid to guarantee the completion of the project, the councillors maintained.

