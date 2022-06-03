Results of Benidorm (Alicante) shopping voucher scheme better than in December

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2022 • 12:01

CASH INJECTION: Shopping voucher scheme brought more custom to local shops Photo credit: CC/Chisloup

THE BenidormTeDaMa (Benidorm Gives You More) shopping voucher scheme has outstripped last December’s campaign.

During the two-week campaign ending on May 31, residents eligible for five of the €10 vouchers – each worth €20 in participating shops and businesses – exchanged 181,795 of the coupons, an increase of 11,000 on the Christmas scheme according to Benidorm town hall.

Thanks to the purchases made in shops and spending in cafes, bars and restaurants, local businesses will have received a cash injection in the region of €5 million, municipal sources said.

The town hall will repay €1.8 million to the participating businesses who accepted the vouchers, while consumers have spent an equal amount or, in many cases, more than that.

The scheme will return in December, Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez announced.

