U3A Denia president invited to Madrid to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2022 • 13:18
PLATINUM JUBILEE: Cazzie Millington, Hugh Elliott, Richard Millington and Maria Antonia Martin Elliott in the Madrid Embassy gardens
Photo credit: U3A Denia
They had a wonderful time on June 2, Richard and Cazzie said afterwards, returning with the lasting souvenir of their photograph that was taken with Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, Hugh Elliott, and his wife Maria Antonia Martin Elliott.
