Vox supporters accused of vandalising anti-gender violence sign in Cantoria (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2022 • 19:00
CANTORIA: Traffic signs emphasise the municipality’s condemnation of gender violence
Photo credit: Cantoria town hall
Campaigners for the party from neighbouring Murcia arrived in Cantoria on June 1. This coincided with the day that the town holds its open-air market, where they set up a stall to distribute propaganda handouts.
Once finished, and as they prepared to leave the town, they noticed one of Cantoria’s traffic signs painted in the purple, the colour of the country’s feminist movement.
Several passers-by said later that after they stopped their car, several of its occupants tore down a street sign declaring “Cantoria against gender violence” and drove off with it.
Witnesses immediately called the Policia Local to report the incident, which they had also videoed.
As well as its political implications, Cantoria’s mayor Puri Sanchez declared the episode was doubly offensive, bearing in mind the recent killing in Tijola.
“This happened only hours after the funeral of a local woman who worked here in Cantoria and was presumably murdered by her husband,” Sanchez said.
