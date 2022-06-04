Flowers for the Patroness after Almeria returns to the first division

By Linda Hall • 04 June 2022 • 20:36
FLORAL OFFERING: Trainer ‘Rubi’ and Mohamed El Assy
Photo credit: Union Deportivo Almeria
The team visited the Virgen del Mar sanctuary, taking flowers to Almeria’s Patroness on June 3 in a ritual that was even more special than usual, as Almeria has returned to the First Division after seven years.
The club was acquired in 2019 by Turki Al-Sheikh, a Saudi adviser at the Royal Court, who bought out the former owner Alfonso Garcia, a businessman from Aguilas (Murcia).
Dispelling fans’ doubts about whether the new owner would want to keep up the traditional visits to the Patroness, the club’s managing director Mohamed El Assy accompanied the UD Almeria players and staff to the sanctuary on June 3.
