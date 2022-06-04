LED technology means lower electricity bills for streetlights in Huercal-Overa (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 04 June 2022 • 21:09

ENERGY-EFFICIENCY: LED lighting will help to cut down on electricity bills Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

HUERCAL-OVERA town hall has begun the second phase of its plans to provide the municipality with energy-efficient LED streetlights.

These will be installed in more than 100 local streets, announced Huercal-Overa’s mayor Domingo Fernandez.

“We are continuing along a route that will make our municipality energy-efficient, which as well as a positive impact on the environment will also bring financial savings,” he said.

Once this second phase has been completed, all streetlights in the town centre with have LED technology, Fernandez added.

Huercal-Over’s pedanias – municipal subdivisions – are next in line for energy-efficient streetlighting in a €1.8 million project, part-funded by the Diputacion provincial council.

