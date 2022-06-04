Ukraine-Russia conflict is mirrored abroad in Roquetas (Almeria) incidents and attacks

By Linda Hall • 04 June 2022 • 14:21

UKRAINE TENSIONS: Incidents reported between Ukraine and Russian residents in Roquetas Photo credit: Pixabay/needlam279

A UKRAINIAN refugee claimed that he was attacked by Russian-speaking individuals in Roquetas on June 2.

Reporting the incident to the Guardia Civil he explained that he was walking at night in the Urbanizacion area when he walked past a group of people speaking Russian.

After an exchange of words, one of the men in the group took out “a sharp object” which he used to slash the Ukrainians’ forehead, shoulder and wrist.

As he tried to defend himself, the group began hitting him until a final punch left him unconscious, the victim said.

There were no witnesses to the attack and on coming round he went to the Poniente hospital where he received treatment for wounds that were still visible days later. He then went to Roquetas’ Guardia Civil to lodge a formal complaint.

This was one of several recent incidents between Ukranian and Russian residents in Roquetas. These have included a vandalised Ukrainian-plated Range Rover whose bonnet was painted with a huge Z, the symbol representing victory seen on the Russian military vehicles and tanks during the Ukraine invasion.

The vandals also painted over the numberplate, the owner told the Guardia Civil.

