A salutary Spanish experience for an apartment owner in Rafal (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 05 June 2022 • 14:51

RAFAL, ALICANTE: Reader Graham Thomas had an unfortunate experience as a landlord there Photo credit: Rafal.es

GRAHAM THOMAS recently contacted the Euro Weekly News, recounting his unfortunate experiencewhen renting out his Rafal apartment.

Now living in the UK, he explained that the last tenants moved in there in October 2019 but stopped paying the €260 a month rent in January 2020.

“It took until November 2021 to get them out,” Graham told us.

“Thankfully they left when I contacted the local police after they ignored the contract termination and eviction notice sent in February 2020.”

When they paid neither the electricity nor water bills, Graham contacted Iberdrola and Hidraqua, asking for supplies to be disconnected but the electricity was disconnected only when they left the property.

Although the contract was in the tenant’s nam, Graham learnt that to be reconnected he would have to pay the €1,200 euros they owed

“When I visited the apartment in January, I could not believe the absolutely filthy state they had left it in. Many items were damaged and others stolen,” Graham said.

“I considered taking legal action but that would cost me more money and I haven’t had a penny from the court case I won in November 2019.”

The last information Graham received from his lawyers explained that “it takes forever” in Spain.

Now retired and living very frugally due to having no income from the apartment, he must still pay SUMA taxes and other costs.

“Others need to be aware that anyone who rents their property could be abused by thieves who seem to do whatever they want, knowing there will be no consequences,” Graham said.

