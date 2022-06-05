Cabo Roig (Alicante) keeps the Blue Flag flying high in Orihuela Costa

By Linda Hall • 05 June 2022 • 20:31

SECOND YEAR: The Cabo Roig path has again received a Blue Flag Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

THE Blue Flag is still flying over the Sendero Cabo Roig path.

Orihuela’s deputy mayor Jose Aix, accompanied by Infrastructures councillor Angel Noguera and the mayors of the Orihuela Costa municipal sub-divisions, have once again run up the flag on the path linking Cala Capitan with La Caleta.

“This is the second consecutive year that the Cabo Roig path, which covers two and a half kilometres of the Orihuela Costa coastline has received a Blue Flag,” Noguera said.

“This path is also very interesting, geologically, owing to the composition of its cliffs and the beaches, while the Cabo Roig tower, a military watchtower that was built in the 16th century is of great archaeological and historical value and listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC).”

The Blue Flag means that the path satisfies the stringent environmental, educational, safety and accessibility standards required by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Aix explained.

“This award recognises the effort that has gone into transforming this coastal path into a valuable resource for leisure, sporting and environmental activities,” he said.

