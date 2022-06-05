Interesting Torrevieja U3A (Alicante) meeting with handy tips on avoiding scams

By Linda Hall • 05 June 2022 • 17:20

JUAN CASTILLO: Orihuela Chief Inspector gave tips on avoiding scams Photo credit: Torrevieja U3A

DESPITE N-332 road repairs, a good number of Torrevieja U3A members arrived, albeit a little late, at the CMO leisure centre.

Juan Castillo, a Chief Inspector and head of Orihuela’s Policia Judicial -similar to CID – was that day’s speaker. He provided an interesting and informative talk on several types of scams, both in person or by phone, and gave tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.

These included a free smartphone App named AlertCops, which provides a fast connection to the relevant police department in cases of criminal emergencies. This can also be used with regard to health emergencies.

The morning progressed with a talk about Indian customs and dancing from Madhavi who performed both traditional and Bollywood-style dances.

“Normally, the May meeting would be the last before the summer break,” said Torrevieja U3A’s Press officer Barry Weston.

“However, as we have only recently been able to recommence meetings after the Covid pandemic, this year there will be an additional meeting on June 27.”

Fuller details will be given in the Torrevieja U3A newsletter and Facebook page.

Information about this meeting and all other facilities available to members can be found on the torreviejau3a.org website.

“Anyone wishing to join our association can also find details on the website,” Barry said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.