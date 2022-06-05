Torrevieja animal charity SAT is looking for a forever home for Webster

By Linda Hall • 05 June 2022 • 16:35
WEBSTER: This gentle four-year-old Podenco is looking for a home
Photo credit: Sociedad Protectora para Animales de Torrevieja (SAT)
He is currently at the Sociedad Protectora para Animales de Torrevieja (SAT), a registered charity and a multi-national organisation whose mission is to alleviate the local stray and abandoned dog problem.
The SAT kennels in Dolores can home up to 70 of the many dogs who are abandoned in the Costa Blanca area.
SAT covers not only the Torrevieja area but also answers cries for help from inland Pinoso and Sax and even neighbouring Murcia.
The refuge at Dolores only caters for dogs although SAT helps other animals when necessary and works closely with other charities and individuals dealing with many different types of animals.
Meanwhile, for more information about Webster, WhatsaAp 688792515 or email the info@satanimalrescue.com address.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
