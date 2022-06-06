A real bargain for Pat Earle’s BARC sanctuary in Busot (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 06 June 2022 • 13:20
BARC SANCTUARY: Happy rescue dogs
Photo credit: BARC
BARGAIN LOVING BRITS IN THE SUN star Pat Earle received a wonderful €40,000 donation for her Animal charity BARC.
The money has been kindly donated by Captain Jon Van Der Howen, an former US Marine and his partner Kathleen Verigotta .
This is a gift that will be of great help for a new sanctuary for BARC (full name Busot Animal Rescue Concern) Busot, Pat said, and the donation will go towards building and fencing the property due to open early next year.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
