Annual Clubs and Putters competition for the Montgo Golf Society (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 06 June 2022 • 12:22

MONTGO GOLF: Winners in the annual Three Clubs and Putter competition Photo credit: Montgo Golf Society

MONTGO GOLF SOCIETY played their annual Three Clubs and Putter competition on June 3.

Sponsored by club stalwart John Day, the competition meant that most players had to adapt to playing shots without the correct clubs in their bags.

Caz Welch emerged the winner wirh 34 points on countback from Gerian van Ooijen, also with 34 points.

John had prizes for the best Front Nine Hole and Best Back Nine Holes which went to Nigel Siddall and Geoff Willcock.

There were three Twos from John Day, Gerian van Ooijen and Caz Welch,who took home the coveted Montgo golf balls.

The next competition is a Stableford sponsored by the Society.

