Costa Blanca turns out to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style

By Linda Hall • 06 June 2022 • 12:00

PLATINUM JUBILEE: A moment from U3A Moraira-Teulada’s celebrations Photo credit: U3A Moraira-Teulada

COSTA BLANCA groups and associations were not going to let the Platinum Jubilee go by without holding their own celebrations.

U3A Denia put the pomp and circumstance into their celebrations on June 3 when 100 members met for a traditional English afternoon tea in the lovely shaded garden of an El Poblets restaurant.

Members of U3A Moraira-Teulada and their guests celebrated the Platinum Jubilee on June 3 with a party in the park at Font Santa. More than 270 people attended on a beautiful sunny day, and arrived to see the park decorated in red, white, and blue, with bunting and Union Flags everywhere.

The Costa Blanca Anglican Chaplaincy also elebrated the marvellous achievement of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, and her unprecedented Platinum Jubilee.

The Chaplaincy’s two tea parties in the Ermita in Denia and the Norwegain Seamen’s Centre in Albir entertained well over 100 supporters, each raising funds for the work of the entirely self-supporting Chaplaincy.

The Aircrew Association Costa Blanca celebrated the Platinum Jubilee with a very special luncheon at La Cumbre restaurant on June 1.

Association members were joined by other groups, organisations and friends with a total gathering of 114 people.

Further along the Costa Blanca, the U3A Marina Baixa met to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee despite being some 1,300 miles away from London.

On June 4, members gathered in Bill and Joan Flint’s beautiful garden to enjoy typical teatime treats that were fit for a queen, as well as cava to toast Her Majesty.

