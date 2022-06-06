Four glorious gardens to view in Pinar de Campoverde (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 06 June 2022 • 15:55

OPEN DAY: Public were able to visit four Campo Verde gardens Photo credit: Campoverde church

PINAR DE CAMPOVERDE held its first Open Garden Day in three years on May 28.

This popular garden event, a victim of lockdown, was warmly welcomed back by the many visitors who flocked to see the gardens.

Four gardens were on view this year, all contrasting in size, style and planting.

Open Garden organiser James McAllister said: “We had exceptionally good gardens this year and there was something for everyone to see whether they were keen gardeners, lifestyle gardeners or just wanted to look”.

Each garden-owner was on hand to show people around and, where necessary, give tips and advice, explaining how they had designed and planted their garden.

In addition, refreshments were available in several of the gardens, including cupcakes and scones with jam and cream.

More than 100 people visited the gardens, for which there was no charge apart from a request for a voluntary donation for the community work of Campoverde Church.

“Events like Open Garden Day allow the Church to continue its very important outreach in the local community,” Church Warden Maggie Dew said.

