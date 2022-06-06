Mojacar (Almeria) will help Ukraine with a fund-raising talent contest

By Linda Hall • 06 June 2022 • 17:18

CAROL NEWTON: Carol made the time to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee while organising a talent competition Photo credit: Carol Newton

CAROL NEWTON and Shea Fox are fundraising for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief charity with a talent competition and grand raffle.

The contest heats will be held in multiple venues in Mojacar and the surrounding area, with the winner from each heat securing a place in the Grand Final at Shea’s Restaurant Mojacar. The runner-up from each heat will enter a local semi-final.

The competition is open to amateurs and the full registration fee of €5 per act (not per person) is donated directly to the charity.

If an act does not succeed at their first attempt, they can re-enter any other heat in a bid to qualify at no further cost. The €500 prize money will be raised by selling football scratch cards at each participating venue.

A bumper charity raffle will be drawn at the Grand Final. Tickets are just €5 each and will be on sale shortly.

Having recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoing long-term treatment, Carol cannot take a holiday this year and has donated the major raffle prize of a seven-night break for two in a studio apartment at the San Antonio four-star hotel in Malta. Bed, breakfast and an evening meal, plus drinks are included.

Carol and Shea are currently looking for venues for the semi-final heats, outlets to help sell raffle tickets or to hear from anyone wishing to donate a raffle prize.

For any further information, do not hesitate to contact Carol (634381386) or Ron Fazey (44 7910128569 ronfazey1@msn.com).

