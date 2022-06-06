News in Brief for Alicante Province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 06 June 2022 • 19:06

JUBILEE LUNCH: Members and guests of the Salt Church Mar Menor celebrate the Platinum Jubilee Photo credit: Salt Church Mar Menor

Salt Church THE congregation of Salt Church Mar Menor gathered with family and friends to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. A super spread was enjoyed, a toast offered and a splendid cake cut. To round off the afternoon, music and entertainment was provided by special guests, the Joy Gospel Choir.

Safe beaches TWENTY-TWO lifesavers now present on 11 Orihuela Costa beaches each day from 10am until 8pm are equipped with a jet-ski, semi-inflatable boat, a rapid response vehicle and ambulance for emergencies and rescues. From July 1 and until the end of summer, the number of lifesavers will increase to more than 50.

Scrap paper RESPONDING to photos in the Spanish media of documents and files from Torrevieja town hall’s Social Welfare department piled up beside rubbish containers in Calle Apolo, councillor Tomas Ballester maintained that they were discarded solely to make more space. None contained any kind of personal information, he insisted.

Multi-purpose Callosa town hall employees revising recent registrations on the municipal Padron noticed many different surnames for the same apartment, leading them to believe that owners were sub-letting to foreign residents without informing the authorities. Action has been taken in four apartments and six more are under investigation.

Water debt THE Environment Ministry is sending 39 cubic hectometres of water to Alicante province and Murcia via the Tajo-Segura pipeline. This complies with the agreed 20 cubic hectometres for the month of May and 19 cubic hectometres of the 100 that the Ministry failed to deliver in recent months.