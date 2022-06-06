Primary pupils in Redovan (Alicante) learn about the importance of recycling

By Linda Hall • 06 June 2022 • 17:26

ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION: Redovan pupils learn early about recycling Photo credit: Consorcio Vega Baja Sostenible

CONSORCIO VEGA BAJA SOSTENIBLE (Sustainable Vega Baja Consortium) is commemorating World Environment Day (June 5) with workshops for Redovan pupils.

The consortium is in charge of dealing with the rubbish collected in 27 Vega Baja municipalities and its president Teresa Belmonte explained that environmental education was one of the organisation’s principal missions.

“With workshops like today’s we are helping the youngest residents to understand the importance of separating rubbish correctly to protect the environment and advance towards a circular economy,” she said.

The consortium’s environmental instructors organised various activities on June 6 at the allotments attached to the Sagrados Corazones primary school.

These included making seed bombs to plant at home and games where they learnt about the different types of containers used for recycling Tetrabriks, tins and cardboard.

“Educating Vega Baja’s young is also an opportunity for making their families aware of recycling’s importance,” Belmonte said.

