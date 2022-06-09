Costa Blanca charity Giving4Giving went on giving in April and May

By Linda Hall • 09 June 2022 • 15:09
APRIL DONATION: Gary presents Dino with €1,000 for the Men’s Shelter in Gandia
Photo credit: Giving4Giving
In April, Gary’s four donations of €1,000 each went to Anemona, the Benidorm breast and gynaecological cancer association, the Rainbow Animal Rescue charity, the Men’s Shelter run by the Franciscans in Gandia and Altea-based Corazon Expres charity.
Gary made another four €1,000 donations in May to the AACC cancer charity, Alfaz social services, the Busy Bees, who help children homes in the Costa Blanca, and to the Benidorm Dog Rehoming charity.
“Giving4Giving has donated €236,000 euros to local charities to date, and to continue our good work we always need volunteers at our shops in Altea, Albir and La Nucia,” Gary said.
“If you can spare four hours a week, please call Gary on 603 137 697.”
