Costa Blanca picnics and buffets with a red, white and blue theme

By Linda Hall • 09 June 2022 • 17:40

JUBILEE TOAST: Members of Calpe Tennis Club toast HM Queen Elizabeth II Photo credit: David Stockton

COSTA BLANCA groups and association thoroughly enjoyed the Platinum Jubilee as reports still reaching the Euro Weekly News make clear.

The Costa Blanca Yacht Association (CBYA) organised a beach party on Javea’s Montañar beach on June 6, where the theme, of course, was red, white and blue, to which most people adhered.

Some 30 people braved the afternoon sun to enjoy a picnic in a perfect setting, watching a few yachts sail by while toasting HM Queen Elisabeth II.

The CBYA welcomes all sailors, would-be sailors and landlubber partners to participate in racing sleek yachts in Calpe, dinghy days in Moraira, cruiser yacht day charters in Denia, Hobie catamarans in Les Bassetes (Benissa) as well as holiday cruises to Croatia, Greece and Baleares and many fun social events.

For more information, visit the www.cbya.org website.

Meanwhile, Calpe Tennis Club met for lunch on June 3 for a sell-out Platinum Jubilee event at the club where 80 people laughed, drank and ate well at a beautiful buffet.

Cava on arrival and for the toast was sponsored by Calpe U3A. Three members of Calpe U3A , John, Marion and Diarong, also did a fantastic job with their efforts selling raffle tickets and raised €345 which will be donated to the Calpe branch of the Red Cross.

