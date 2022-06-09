Double celebration for The Arts Society Marina Alta in Teulada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 09 June 2022 • 17:12
ARTS SOCIETY: Members toast HM the Queen during their anniversary celebrations
Photo credit: The Arts Society Marina Alta
Upwards of 80 members, guests, sponsors and supporters enjoyed the final Arts Society meeting at Salones Canor before the summer break.
The participants were treated to a presentation on the works of Johannes Vermeer from Jane Choy-Therlow, from the Mauritshuis and Prince William Museums in The Hague.
This was followed by a reception and garden party in the Canor gardens where tapas and refreshments were available and members socialised in a calm atmosphere and warm weather.
The Society’s fifth anniversary was commended to all by the Treasurer, Peter Eales, and a toast was offered in celebration of Royal Platinum Jubilee, which was thoroughly applauded.
Those attending originated from America, Canada, Lithuanian, Belgium, Germany Holland and of course Britain. All joined together to celebrate the occasion in unison.
“We should also like to thank our sponsors, BlevinsFranks and lnmobres Calpe for their support to both the Society and Gargasindi school in Benissa,” said David Glover, chairman of the Arts Society Marina Alta.
