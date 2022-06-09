No dry nets for Teulada-Moraira anglers on the River Jucar (Valencia)

By Linda Hall • 09 June 2022 • 18:30

RIVER JUCAR: Lovely sunny start and 32 degrees by lunchtime for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest match was held on the River Jucar.

“It was a lovely sunny start,” said Club secretary Jeff Richards. “The temperature registered 21 degrees at 9am but rose to a sticky 32 by lunchtime.”

There were only seven contestants but there were no dry nets and between them they caught 32 fish weighing 50 kilos in total.

The best weight of the day went to Jeff with 14.5 kilos on Peg 24, followed by Jack Janssen (9.5 kilos) and Mick Owen (6.6 kilos).

“This is a friendly club and we are always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).

