Rubbish on La Fossa beach, Calpe (Alicante) put to good use

By Linda Hall • 09 June 2022 • 14:00

: LA FOSSA: Calpe mayor Ana Sala visited the beach and Gravity Wave’s founders Photo credit: Calpe town hall

BEACHGOERS watched in fascination as they saw a lorry dump a load of plastic on Calpe’s Playa La Fossa.

This was the way that Gravity Wave decided to celebrate World Ocean Day on June 8. The company, created in 2019, processes plastics collected from the Mediterranean and its ports.

Thanks to collaboration with the fishing industry, companies and individuals via the Plastic Free Oceans movement, the company has now removed and transformed more than 70,000 kilos of plastics and abandoned fishing nets.

“We clean the plastic and turn it into sustainable products with a long useful life via the circular economy,” explained Amaia Rodriguez, Gravity Wave’s co-founder.

An amount equivalent to the lorryload that was left on the La Fossa beach is dumped into the planet’s seas and oceans every minute of the day, year-round, Gravity Wave explained.

“An image says more than a thousand words which is why we wanted people to see for themselves the amount of rubbish that reaches our waters,” Amaia said.

