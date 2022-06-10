From Winterton (Lincolnshire) to Benidorm (Alicante) by moped in six days

By Linda Hall • 10 June 2022 • 10:00

ANDORRA: Still snowy and chilly for John and the lads on their Benidorm trek Photo credit: John Haynes

JOHN HAYNES plus Jonny, Lee, Steve, Jez and Math arrived in Benidorm on May 28.

They had set out from Winterton (Lincolnshire) six days earlier on Honda C90s, not necessarily a biker’s first choice for a 1,500-mile (2,414- kilometre) journey which began as a half-serious idea.

The idea grew and grew because John was determined to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and the Lindsey Lodge Hospice in memory of his father Rod Haynes.

“I wanted to give something in return for the loving care and support that he and the family received during such a difficult time,” John said.

He had originally hoped for £10,000 (€11,834) but speaking to the Euro Weekly News from Winterton on June 9, he revealed that this has now reached £17,064 (€20,078)

The classic Honda C90s that the six friends acquired specially for the adventure are basically commuter bikes but they had surprisingly breakdowns during the epic journey.

“What problems we had were easily solved,” John said.

“It’s hard to sum up the experience,” he added.

Rain in Belgium, warmer in France, cold again in Andorra and then hot, dry, dusty but marvellous weather once they were in Spain.

What stood out throughout the journey were the warmth and kindness they received from strangers, intrigued by the six riders on their Hondas wearing jackets that proclaimed “Benidorm-bound. Six countries in six days.”

In France, hearing them stocking up at a Calmont bakery, another customer who spoke English asked them what they were up to.

On learning exactly what they were up to, he invited the six friends to a meal in his home.

“We were in a bit of a hurry, wanting to get to Andorra, but how could we say no?” John said.

Off they went and were amazed to be welcomed to what could only be described as a stately home.

There were so many anecdotes, John said, all of them happy, not least their welcome in Benidorm although their first stopover was in Teulada where they met up with the Shadow Riders who rode the final miles with them.

John, Jonny, Lee, Steve, Jez and Math reached Benidorm in the early afternoon of May 28, “spot on schedule” John said.

“It was a great experience with a great bunch of lads making memories and raising funds for two deserving charities,” he summed up.

