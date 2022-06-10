Indalo Players from Mojacar (Almeria) did it, oh yes they did!

By Linda Hall • 10 June 2022 • 18:24

AFTER-PARTY: The Indalo Players celebrate Murder in the Panto’s successful run Photo credit: Bill White

THE Mojacar-based Indalo Players finally got their show on the road and they did so to huge applause.

“Despite numerous setbacks we managed to perform our latest murder mystery to four capacity audiences, who all enjoyed the show,” Bill White told the Euro Weekly News.

Bill is the author of the Players’ latest production, Murder in the Panto, which had all the colour, humour, songs and harmless innuendo expected from a panto and on top of that, a murder mystery for the audience to solve.

“A few managed to deduce, or guess, just who did the dirty deed,” Bill said.

But although there was some bad news, there was some good news too, he added.

“We couldn’t extend the run to the planned 10 performances, but the good news is that we will be running the show again later this year.”

This is planned for the classic Panto season from late October through to perhaps January or February 2023.

“So watch this space,” Bill said.

In the meantime Players all thoroughly enjoyed a mid-season after-show party in El Pago, Turre.

During the run, raffles were handled by the Los Gallardos-based PAWS-PATAS animal shelter and thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the public, they raised €567.

“It was suggested at the after-party that we try to bring this up to a nice round €600 but the cast all chipped in and in the end we brought the total up to €650,” Bill said.

“We feel confident that by the time we have performed the play and held raffles another six times, this should bring the total up to well over €1,000 for such a deserving cause.”

On top of the €650 raised for PAWS-PATAS, the Indalo Players have already donated €1,000 to the Ukraine effort and they have yet to decide which other charities will benefit from their annual donations.

“From when it came into being over 20 years ago, the Indalo Players have always supported various charities in the area,” Bill said.

“Our belief is that you support us by coming to our productions, so it’s only fair that we pay something back and help to support deserving causes.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.