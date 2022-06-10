News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 10 June 2022 • 15:42

SMART DECISION: La Nucia elected to the executive committee of Spain’s Smart Tourist Destinations Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

New position LA NUCIA was elected to the executive committee of Spain’s National Network of Smart Tourist Destinations, increased from nine to 16 members. The decision was announced at a plenary session in Benidorm on June 10 presided by Tourism minister Reyes Maroto accompanied by junior Tourism minister, Fernando Valdes.

Gender killing TONI PEREZ, Benidorm’s mayor, and Equality councillor Angela Zaragozi led a minute’s silence outside the town hall’s main entrance in memory of a 35-year-old woman allegedly killed by her husband in Soria. She was the 19th woman to have lost her life at a partner’s hands this year.

More room MUNICIPAL personnel and El Campello’s cleaning concessionary FCC have begun piling up the tons of Posidonia seaweed that were washed up during the winter and spring storms on the L’Almadrava and Cala Morro beaches. Once removed this will leave more space for beachgoers, Beaches councillor Rafa Galvañ said.

Ahoy there THE Valencian Community’s Salvamento Maritimo sea rescue service will keep a close watch this summer on jet-skis and the types of boas not requiring a skipper’s licence. Last year 650 people and 250 boats needed assistance at sea, more than any other coastal area after Mallorca and Barcelona.

Play zones TEULADA-MORAIRA’S General Services department has been carrying out improvements and repairs to the children’s play areas in several plazas. The €97,743 project has included creating a shady zone in Plaza Sexto Centenario, creating an entirely new children’s play area in the Les Platgetes gardens and resurfacing three others.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.