Almeria-Morocco ferry swoop uncovered a haul from more than 10 robberies

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 15:00

RANDOM CHECK: Stolen goods prevented from leaving the country Photo credit: Guardia Civil

A RANDOM Guardia Civil check on a van about to board the Almeria-Morocco ferry revealed a haul of stolen goods.

A closer inspection revealed that the vehicle was crammed with material that the van’s owner was unable to account for, Guardia Civil sources said afterwards. Neither had he declared the merchandise to the Customs authorities.

Electrical equipment, tools including a hydraulic hammer and generators as well as an electric bicycle worth €6,000 were amongst the recovered objects, the results of more than 10 robberies in the provinces of Murcia, Alicante and Valencia.

Following the incident, the Guardia Civil reminded members of public that it was important to take photographs of any kind of expensive acquisition and to make a note of serial numbers.

“This makes it easier for investigators both to follow up robberies and to return recovered stolen items to their owners,” the Guardia Civil said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.