Reshuffle and reassignments for the councillors at Mojacar (Almeria) town hall

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 17:05
MOJACAR: Posts reassigned after councillor goes part-time
Photo credit: Mojacar town hall
Until now Garcia Fernandez had been responsible for the Contracts, Health, Personnel, Education, Parks, Proteccion Civil and Third Age departments.
The councillor will continue at the head of Parks, Proteccion Civil and Third Age while Mojacar’s mayor Rosa Maria Cano will now take over Health and Personnel. Education has been assigned to Maria Luisa Perez and Contracts to Francisco Garcia Cerda who was already in charge of Mayor’s Office, Finance, Land Registry, Sport and will now work full-time.
Rosa Maria Cano thanked Ana Garcia for her dedication and efforts, working all hours and always collaborating wherever and whenever needed, even when this was not within her remit.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.