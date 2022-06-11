Tourism future for a disused mine in Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 18:09

CUEVAS KILNS: The best-preserved in Almeria province Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

IRON ORE kilns at Cuevas del Almanzora’s Mina de los Tres Pacos mine are the best-preserved in Almeria province.

French students Anais Grange and Jean-Charles Fidalgo discovered this last summer during field work for their end of course dissertations in Cuevas del Almanzora.

The students also mapped and measured the mine while carrying out a geological analysis, all orientated towards the installation’s tourism possibilities.

Their tutors and supervisors at Lorraine University recently presented their conclusions to Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria and Culture councillor Maria Isabel Ponce.

Judging by the two students’ survey, the kilns could be a star attraction, town hall sources said.

“The row of Los Tres Pacos kilns is in a good state of conservation and they retain many of their original features,” the students found. “They also have the great advantage of being located beside the mine, with the possibility of adapting the galleries for belowground visits.”

They also suggested that connecting the walkways between the kilns would create an original route for visitors, especially if they were able to enter the kilns themselves, via added stairways.

Fernandez Liria thanked the students and Lorraine University for a study that also opened the door to academic tourism which could also promote Cuevas’ geology and mining heritage.

