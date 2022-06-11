Venues sign up to host heats for the Mojacar (Almeria) Ukraine fundraiser

By Linda Hall • 11 June 2022 • 21:15
MOJACAR INITIATIVE: Talent competition will raise funds for the Ukrainian Refugee Relief charity
Photo credit: UP9 ICMAB
The contest heats will be held in multiple venues in Mojacar and the surrounding area.
The winner from each heat will secure a place in the Grand Final at Shea’s Restaurant in Mojacar at 7.30pm on September 16. Runners-up from each heat will enter a local semi-final.
Venues now on board are listed below.
Emerald Isle: Monday July 2 (7.30pm)
Shea’s Restaurant: Friday July 8 (7.30pm)
Oasis Club, Los Gallardos: Thursday July 14 (7.30pm)
Mimi’s Bar: Saturday July 23 (7.30pm)
Bar La Reva, Vera Playa: Saturday August 13 (8pm)
New Bar Trinidad, Arboleas: Saturday August 20 (7.30pm)
Miraflores: Sunday August 31 (7.30pm).
“Other venues are to be confirmed and raffle tickets should be ready this week,” Carol said.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.