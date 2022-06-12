British woman’s amazing gift helps to locate a two-year-old in Castellon

By Linda Hall • 12 June 2022 • 15:15

Caption: CAROL EVERETT: Helped police to locate an abducted two-year-old Photo credit: Carol Everett

A TWO-YEAR-OLD Spanish girl named Hillary is safe with her family near Totana in Murcia.

There can be little doubt that where Hillary is now – regarding her location and her health – is thanks to Carol Everett, who lives nearby and is a family friend.

Hillary’s parents are separated and she stayed once a month with her father in Alicante City, Carol explained to the Euro Weekly News. But earlier this year, when her grandmother went as usual to collect her, both Hillary and her father had disappeared.

As in the past, Hillary’s family turned to Carol, who is a healer and psychic. She had already made a huge difference to Hillary who has Retts Syndrome, a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder which usually affects females and causes a progressive loss of motor skills and language.

Carol started helping Hillary in December last year and the child’s improvement has been a huge comfort to her family while amazing her paediatrician.

So it was normal for the family to turn to Carol once again, to ask her to harness her powers and locate Hillary.

“Shown her father’s photo, I immediately got bad vibes,” she said, but she also saw images of caravans and many people.

“And I couldn’t get the name of a friend whose surname was Castillo out of my mind,” Carol told us.

She gave this information to the family who informed the police. Thankfully, they took it seriously.

So seriously, in fact, that they found Hillary and her father in Castellon, the third province in the Valencian Community. He has now been deported to Colombia on drugs charges.

Carol, an incredibly youthful 72 from Devon, has appeared on television and the radio in the UK, the US and Japan.

She was recently offered a regular programme in London. “But would I be happy there?” she asked herself.

“No,” Carol told us. “I’m happy where I am, surrounded by the countryside and my flowers.”

Hillary continues to make progress and although Carol’s healing remains free, a donation site has been set up for her treatment not available in the health system.

More information is available on the www.caroleveretthealingsanctuary.co.uk website.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article