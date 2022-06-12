Fun-packed afternoon in Almoradi (Alicante) for Movers and Shakers Costa Blanca

By Linda Hall • 12 June 2022 • 12:49

BRITISH TRADITION: Morris Dancers at the AMSCB luncheon Photo credit: Marion Smith

THE Movers And Shakers Association Costa Blanca (AMSCB) enjoyed a fun-packed afternoon at the Casino in Almoradi on June 3.

They were celebrating the Platinum Jubilee and the room was decked with bunting, balloons and flags while guests dressed in red, white and blue.

Local guitarist Paul Harris played during the luncheon before guests were entertained by the Costa Blanca Morris Dancers.

“For many this was a complete surprise and it brought a little tradition to the occasion,” said the AMSCB president, Marion Smith.

“Although we live in Spain, we all love Her Majesty and wanted to celebrate her 70 years of dedication to Britain and the Commonwealth”

The afternoon raised just under €300 which will be used to support sufferers and their families with Huntington’s, Parkinson, Ataxia, Motor Neurone Diseases as well as Multiple Sclerosis.

For further more information about AMSCB, contact Marion Smith on 711 008 250 or visit the www.amscb.org.es website.

