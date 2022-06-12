News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 12 June 2022 • 10:42

ADRA FLASHMOB: Gaviota high school pupils outside the town hall Photo credit: Adra town hall

Talent show SIXTY pupils from Adra’s Gaviota high school staged a flashmob routine in front of the town hall building in Plaza Puerta del Mar. This was a teaser for Gaviota’s Got Talent, a bilingual Spanish-English show that pupils will put on between June 20 and 22, showcasing their skills.

Looking good ROQUETAS town hall has approved a €6.3 million contract for the conservation and upkeep of the municipality’s green spaces and wooded areas. “At the same time this will create more than 100 jobs while our parks and gardens will present a better image,” Roquetas mayor Gabriel Amat said.

No cases THE Junta’s Health and Families department, which announces monkey pox cases twice weekly, confirmed on June 10 that Almeria province had no cases of the virus. Analyses had ruled out the contagious disease in the seven suspected cases and no further patients were under investigation, the Junta said.

Side effects CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA group Los Puntos had to cancel a gig booked for Villajoyosa (Alicante) on June 10. One member was still suffering from the side effects of the Covid virus that had forced the band to cancel a performance during the fiestas in Maria on April 24.

Big changes APPROXIMATELY 700 people have taken part in an online poll organised by the diocese of Almeria, asking the province’s churchgoers what kind of Church they would like for the future. Many called for women to be ordained as priests and wanted to see an end to obligatory celibacy.