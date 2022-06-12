Paid Blue Zone parking returns to Orihuela (Alicante) after five months

By Linda Hall • 12 June 2022 • 16:56

ORIHUELA PLANS: Mayor Carolina Gracia and city councillors talk to the media Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

PAID Blue Zone parking will return to Orihuela streets at the end of June.

Both businesses and residents have called for the return of the Blue Zone which frees up parking spaces that at present can be occupied by the same vehicle for days on end.

The service, which came to a halt five months ago after the previous concessionary company’s contract expired, will now be provided by the municipal company, Employment Integration for Orihuela Disabled (ILDO.)

“There will be some modifications to the service to make it more attractive,” Orihuela mayor Carolina Gracia said.

These include discounts, new Blue Zone areas and reducing some of the existing parking spaces, Gracia explained, without going into further details.

“We are still shaping them up,” she added.

