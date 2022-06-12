Ukraine war prompts a name-change for a Torrevieja (Alicante) film festival

By Linda Hall • 12 June 2022 • 18:25
TORREVIEJA FESTIVAL: Films’ Russian origin will not be emphasised
Photo credit: Photo credit: UP9 ICMAB
The seven previous editions were known as the Sol Russian Film Festival and this was how Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon and Tourism councillor Rosario Martinez Chazarra announced this year’s event at Madrid’s Fitur tourism trade fair last January.
The origin of the films that will be shown in this year’s festival at the Teatro Municipal has had to be eliminated following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
The two women behind the festival, Ana Semenova Denisova and Denisova Kaunova Tatina, have now issued a statement that roundly rejects the war.
“In demonstration of our support (for Ukraine) we shall be installing a table in the theatre during the festival to collect donations for Torrevieja’s Ukrainian associations who have all our support,” they announced.
