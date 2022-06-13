Benejuzar (Alicante) resident’s sporting achievements set a fine example for others

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 15:27
BENEJUZAR TRIUMPHS: Ricardo Garcia Sala with Rosa Garcia and Soledad Meseguer
Photo credit: Benejuzar town hall
Ricardo had taken part in the tenth edition of the National Transplant Games that were held in Gijon in northern Spain between April 27 and May 2.
He received a kidney transplant 15 years ago and this was the fourth time that he had taken part in the Games.
Ricardo returned with a magnificent collection of triumphs in the Master 50 swimming category for the under-59s, having won two golds, a silver and a bronze. He was also placed fifth in road cycling and time-trial events.
“We are so proud that a Benejuzar resident has achieved such incredible results, putting the name of the town in such a good position at national level,” Sports councillor Soledad Meseguer said.
“Sport means life and health, and more than ever in this case, as Ricardo’s strength and drive set an example as well as inspiring people in the same situation,” the mayor said.
“This also highlights the importance of giving visibility to, and encouraging, organ donation.”
