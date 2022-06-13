Chicas Amigas met up in Moraira (Alicante) before the summer break

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 10:32

CHICAS AMIGAS: Group’s last lunch before the summer break Photo credit: Jan Adams

FOR their final meeting before the summer break the Chicas Amigas tried a new venue in Moraira.

They were seated outside in a pleasant leafy square behind the restaurant, fortunately with plenty of awnings, as it was a beautiful sunny day.

“The forty-two Chicas enjoyed a very pleasant afternoon and were very well looked-after,” Jan Adams said afterwards. “Thanks as always to Lynn for organising the event.”

