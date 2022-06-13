Fish reluctant to feed for latest Carp-R-Us match in Guardamar (Alicante)

easyJet flight in emergency landing after captain falls ill Close
By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 12:14

POOR RESULTS: Only three Carp-R-Us members caught fish on last outing Photo credit: Dezidor

CARP-R-US fished round three of their Summer-Autumnn series on  the Eden Two stretch of the Rio Segura near Guardamar.

After several months when the venue was unfishable, they were finally able to do so thanks to the hard work of Jeremy Fardoe and Tony Flett, who cleared pegs.

“The day was probably the hottest for the club so far this year and sadly the fish didn’t seem inclined to feed,” said club secretary Steve Fell.    

Roy Dainty won the match with 4.6 kilos from Peg Four, fishing the pole with bread and corn on the hook. Tony Flett was second with 2.6 kilos and Jeremy Fardoe third.

“Sadly, these were the only three who caught fish,” Steve said.

 

