New Orihuela Costa (Alicante) political party has now signed its statutes

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 11:51
ORIHUELA COSTA: Areas like Cabo Roig have many non-Spanish residents
Photo credit: CC/Ximonic
These have now been sent to Madrid to be approved, which should take 20 days or thereabouts, PIOC’s Press officer Norah Bond said.
If any changes need to be made they will be dealt with accordingly, to ensure that the aims and objectives set out in the Partido de Independencia Orihuela Costa Statutes are legally binding.
Once the new party’s Statutes are approved, PIOC membership registration will be announced in the press to allow anyone interested in joining the new party to do so online or at local venues within Orihuela Costa.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.