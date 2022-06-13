New Orihuela Costa (Alicante) political party has now signed its statutes

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 11:51

ORIHUELA COSTA: Areas like Cabo Roig have many non-Spanish residents Photo credit: CC/Ximonic

PARTIDO DE INDEPENDENCIA ORIHUELA COSTA (PIOC) has now signed the documents legalising the new political party at the Notary’s office.

These have now been sent to Madrid to be approved, which should take 20 days or thereabouts, PIOC’s Press officer Norah Bond said.

If any changes need to be made they will be dealt with accordingly, to ensure that the aims and objectives set out in the Partido de Independencia Orihuela Costa Statutes are legally binding.

Once the new party’s Statutes are approved, PIOC membership registration will be announced in the press to allow anyone interested in joining the new party to do so online or at local venues within Orihuela Costa.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.