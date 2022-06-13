Torrevieja (Alicante) resident shares some opinions about the Torreta 2 area

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 14:40

TORREVIEJA: Mayor Eduardo Dolon wants to hear residents’ comments about the municipality Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

THE Euro Weekly News recently reported that Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon wished to hear residents’ comments about the town.

This prompted reader Mike Rhodes to contribute some of his own which he also intends to pass on to the mayor or the town hall.

“On May 31, Torreta 2 was visited by Strimmer Man who distributed the contents of the side of the road into a more central location,” Mike told us. “After an hour or so Blower Man came and made an even better job of distributing what was already there, plus some. This was followed later by the dust-raising Distribution Truck No 86 which re-distributed everything again.”

Mike went on to comment that on June 1, further progress was made in some sort of concerted effort to spread it around yet again.

“The material consists of stones up to around four centimetres, and leaves. Children often play in the street and if a vehicle had to stop quickly, it would probably skid on this gravelly mix with unforetold consequences,” he said.

“This was once a one-way street and according to the police it still is. However about two years ago, some people removed the One Way sign one fine night and filled the hole with cement. I did report it to the Policia Local but nothing was ever done about it.

“Some areas of Torrevieja are well looked after, but here the town hall does almost nothing at all,” Mike said.

