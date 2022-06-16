A tough River Jucar (Valencia) section for the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 11:35

RIVER JUCAR: Not very productive for Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest match Photo credit: Vicent Salvador Torres Guerola

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club fished the River Jucar’s section D1 on their latest outing to neighbouring Valencia province.

There was a national competition on the rest of the river, which continued until June 19.

“It was a very hot start,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.

“Temperatures started with 28 degrees at 9am, rising to a sticky 36 by lunchtime, while the water was a cloudy 24 degrees.”

Steve Hartwell had the best total weight of the day with eight fish and 6.2 kilos on Peg 16, followed by Frank Povey’s 3.1 kilos and Jeff’s 2.7 kilos.

In all, the seven contestants caught a total weight of 13 kg and 15 fish, of which only five were carp.

“There were two dry nets and fishing was hard on this section, as always. But at least we did get to sit by the river,” Jeff said.

For further information, contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).

