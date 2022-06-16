Bar Flies make two donations to deserving Costa Blanca North charities

By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 13:31

BAR FLIES: The quiz team’s Pippa Jones presents Carole Hicks Dawson with a €350 cheque Photo credit: Carolyn Mills

THE Bar Flies quiz team donate all their prize and raffle money to worthwhile causes, and without fanfare what’s more.

This month, Moraira-based Pluto Animal Rescue and the Cancer Care Costa Blanca charity – which provides a human rescue service of sorts – each received €350 for their charitable works.

Anybody in the Moraira-Benissa area who is considering rescuing a pet from a life in kennels should contact Angelika at Pluto on 693 704 255.

Similarly, any reader who requires support whilst dealing with treatment and recovery from cancer should ring Jane, Cancer Care Costa Blanca’s lead nurse, on 722 684 093.

