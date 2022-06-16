Bar Flies make two donations to deserving Costa Blanca North charities

UPDATE: 'Business unaffected' following HUGE fire at Russia's largest gas field Urengoy in Yamalo-Nenets Close
By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 13:31

BAR FLIES: The quiz team’s Pippa Jones presents Carole Hicks Dawson with a €350 cheque Photo credit: Carolyn Mills

THE Bar Flies quiz team donate all their prize and raffle money to worthwhile causes, and without fanfare what’s more.

This month, Moraira-based Pluto Animal Rescue and the Cancer Care Costa Blanca charity – which provides a human rescue service of sorts – each received €350 for their charitable works. Anybody in the Moraira-Benissa area who is considering rescuing a pet from a life in kennels should contact Angelika at Pluto on 693 704 255.
Similarly, any reader who requires support whilst dealing with treatment and recovery from cancer should ring Jane, Cancer Care Costa Blanca’s lead nurse, on 722 684 093.

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

