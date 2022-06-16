Birthday celebrations for Calpe 41 Club chairman Peter Moore in Alfaz (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 16:27

BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS: Calpe 41 Club chairman invited members to petanca, crazy golf and lunch Photo credit: Peter Moore

CALPE 41 CLUB chairman Peter Moore recently celebrated his birthday.

To mark the occasion, he invited members to join him for a game of petanca and a round of crazy golf at the Forum in Alfaz where Peter and his wife Sandra live.

“The results were inconclusive,” Peter said afterwards, “ but the morning was thoroughly enjoyed and followed by an excellent lunch in the members’ dining room.”

The 41 Club is a fellowship organisation for past Round Table members, and welcomes members of other service organisations. More information can be found on the www.calpe41club.com website.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.