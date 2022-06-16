EWN reader mowed down by speeding professional cyclists in Benitachell (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 15:10

VANESSA DENNIS was almost killed by a group of Belgian professional cyclists on January 7 in Benitachell.

“They were cycling at approximately 50 kilometres an hour down a mountain on my side of the road as I was rounding a corner on my Vespa,” Vanessa told the Euro Weekly News.

The police report made at the scene clearly identified the cyclists as the guilty party and the passport details of two cyclists appear in the statement, she added.

“They committed a crime and I am still having treatment in hospital three times a week,” Vanessa said.

Ironically, the team are sponsored by a big insurance company but their Belgian insurance company refuses to respond to attempts by Vanessa’s own company, Mapfre, to contact them.

“My Piaggio Vespa was also damaged and needs repairs costing more than €1,600,” Vanessa said.

“I need my vehicle back to at least start working. I am living on less than €260 euros per month unemployment benefit, from which I have to pay my Suma local taxes, insurance, water, gas and food!”

Vanessa explained that she contacted us because she wants to publicise what happened to her.

“I have driven for 14 years in Spain without an accident and this was entirely not my fault,” she declared.

“People need to know that these cyclists are capable of killing or half- killing people and then refusing to answer emails and telephone calls when they are back in their own country.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.