EWN reader mowed down by speeding professional cyclists in Benitachell (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 15:10
“They were cycling at approximately 50 kilometres an hour down a mountain on my side of the road as I was rounding a corner on my Vespa,” Vanessa told the Euro Weekly News.
The police report made at the scene clearly identified the cyclists as the guilty party and the passport details of two cyclists appear in the statement, she added.
“They committed a crime and I am still having treatment in hospital three times a week,” Vanessa said.
Ironically, the team are sponsored by a big insurance company but their Belgian insurance company refuses to respond to attempts by Vanessa’s own company, Mapfre, to contact them.
“My Piaggio Vespa was also damaged and needs repairs costing more than €1,600,” Vanessa said.
“I need my vehicle back to at least start working. I am living on less than €260 euros per month unemployment benefit, from which I have to pay my Suma local taxes, insurance, water, gas and food!”
Vanessa explained that she contacted us because she wants to publicise what happened to her.
“I have driven for 14 years in Spain without an accident and this was entirely not my fault,” she declared.
“People need to know that these cyclists are capable of killing or half- killing people and then refusing to answer emails and telephone calls when they are back in their own country.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.