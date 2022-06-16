Final session of the season for U3A Moraira-Teulada (Alicante) U3A’s Wine-tasters

By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 17:56

WINE-TASTING GROUP: Moraira-Teulada U3A enjoyed the last meeting of the season Photo credit: Moraira-Teulada U3A

THE Moraira-Teulada U3A Wine-tasting group met for the final tasting of the season at the Hill Top in Moraira.

Domingo had brought six Corcovo wines from Valdepeñas on his 15th visit to the group.

Describing the merits of the first wine, a new season Blanco Airen, Domingo’s ebullient wingman, Javea-based Franco, suggested that it would be great with the blue cheese from the platter on each table

White wine and blue cheese?” members asked themselves.

“Perfecto!” they discovered.

It was a lightbulb moment for so many present, who had long believed strong cheese should be paired only with red wine.

The 45 tasters sampled three whites, two reds and one rosado. Three of the bodega’s wines recently won Gold or Silver at the biggest wine-tasting competition in Spain, and two of these were on offer.

The Gold-winning Moscato white is made from the usually sweet Moscatel grape, which is picked and crushed by night to avoid the high daytime temperatures. The Silver -winning Rosado with its hints of strawberry, raspberry and cherry was described by Franco as being “none of that blush stuff, it’s three of your daily five.”

The Wine-tasting group members’ thanks also went to Pat and Brian Clarke for giving their time and effort in running the group.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.