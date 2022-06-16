Hats off to Caring for Calpe (Alicante) for Red Cross donation

By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 12:47
TOUGH DECISION: Best hat award went to Maureen Dunn
Photo credit: Caring for Calpe charity shop
Vicente from Cruz Roja Calpe was asked to judge the hats and after a fierce debate, Maureen Dunn was pronounced winner with Margaret Hodgson a worthy runner-up.
The charity shop also donated boxes of groceries along with a bath aid and wheelchair to Calpe Red Cross for their continuing efforts in helping those in need.
Caring for Calpe thanked all those who took part in the hat parade and everyone who made contributions to the grocery table and, of course, those who had willingly opened the Caring for Calpe shop during the difficult times of the pandemic.
The shop is located at Galerias Azul Mar in Calpe’s Avenida Gabriel Miro.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.