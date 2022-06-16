Hats off to Caring for Calpe (Alicante) for Red Cross donation

By Linda Hall • 16 June 2022 • 12:47

TOUGH DECISION: Best hat award went to Maureen Dunn Photo credit: Caring for Calpe charity shop

THE Caring for Calpe charity shop hosted a Hat Parade during the Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations.

Vicente from Cruz Roja Calpe was asked to judge the hats and after a fierce debate, Maureen Dunn was pronounced winner with Margaret Hodgson a worthy runner-up.

The charity shop also donated boxes of groceries along with a bath aid and wheelchair to Calpe Red Cross for their continuing efforts in helping those in need.

Caring for Calpe thanked all those who took part in the hat parade and everyone who made contributions to the grocery table and, of course, those who had willingly opened the Caring for Calpe shop during the difficult times of the pandemic.

The shop is located at Galerias Azul Mar in Calpe’s Avenida Gabriel Miro.

